WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The Towns of Pineville and Oceana as well as the City of Mullens held town elections on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Here are the unofficial results.

PINEVILLE

Pineville saw positions for mayor, a recorder, and five council members on the ballot.

In the Mayoral race, Toby Lane received 93 votes over Jason Smyth’s 86. Sitting Mayor Mike Kodak did not file to retain his seat.

Victoria Knight Clay ran unopposed to keep the recorder’s seat and received 131 votes.

For the town council’s five seats, there were four incumbents: Debbie Bowling received 142 votes, Mike Clay received 123 votes, Sonja Davis earned 124 votes, Debbie Wiles with 137 votes, and newcomer Brian Mitchell received 131 votes.

Town Recorder Victoria Clay says these results are far from over, as there are 6 early voting provisional ballots and 16 Election Day provisional ballots.

These results are considered unofficial and will be canvassed on June 21, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.

OCEANA

Oceana had elections for a mayor, recorder, and five council members.

Incumbent Mayor Tom Evans Jr. ran unopposed and received 68 votes.

Jim Cook, also an incumbent ran unopposed for recorder and received 61 votes.

For council, the seats went to Joetta Walker with 66 votes, Incumbent CHuch Shirley with 68 votes, Don Morgan with 43 votes, Jake Jones with 41 votes, and Tammy Gallion with 40 votes.

Also filing but not receiving enough votes were Marie Green with 32 votes and Gary Spence with 11 votes.

These results are considered unofficial.

Mullens

59News is still waiting for poll numbers for the City of Mullens.

The offices of Mayor and four city commissioners are on the ballot.