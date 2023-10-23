BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Theatre West Virginia have partnered to bring Maniac Mine to life this Halloween season.

The 10 to 15-minute ride through the mine features scenes from horror movies, jump scares, and much more.

The event runs until October 31, 2023. Tickets are only $10 at the door. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for reservations, and there are games and spooky characters to thrill you before your ride.

Proceeds from Maniac Mine will go towards Theatre West Virginia’s summer plays.

More information can be found at www.theatrewestvirginia.org, or by calling 304-992-9085.