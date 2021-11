(WVNS) -- Winter Weather Awareness Week 2021 runs from Nov. 15-19 in West Virginia as declared by Gov. Jim Justice. Throughout the week, your local StormTracker 59 team, alongside our partners at the National Weather Service and the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, will be providing important information on how to prepare for winter and its impacts on the Mountain State.

Every year, from the interstate all the way down to your front porch, you're throwing salt or some type of pellet down all winter long. But why does tossing all these rocks and pellets help? Have you ever really sat back and wondered what's going on behind the scenes? Well, it all has to do with some basic chemistry.