BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you run into a first responder on Thursday, October 28, 2021, be sure to thank them for their service.

Thursday marks First Responder Appreciation Day. The annual event is used to recognize first responders for the work they do for the community.

The Director of Operations for JanCare, Paul Seamann, said it is important to recognize the work all first responders do, especially during the pandemic.

“We never took a day off we never took a single hour off and in the beginning, there were a lot of unknowns and crews went out into the unknown and our mission is to help people no matter the situation,” Paul Seamann said.

Seamann said showing a first responder you appreciate them is as simple as saying thank you.