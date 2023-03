DALLAS, TX(WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies take the court on Friday, March 31, 2023, in their first ever Final Four appearance.

The Hokies have a big test ahead of them, taking on Louisiana State University at 7 P.M. on ESPN.

Our sister station in Roanoke, WFXR, gives us a preview of Friday’s Women’s Final Four match up between Virginia Tech and LSU.