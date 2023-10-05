BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia University Tech’s second-ever Glam Night Out is back again this year for more fashion fun, and tickets are still available!

The event is a community fashion show featuring two designers from West Virginia along with their stylish work.

This year’s theme is Apres-Ski, just in time for the upcoming ski season.

Part of the showcase also celebrates and supports the textile industry, small businesses and participating retailers from across the state.

Jen Wood, Executive Director of Media Relations, said the money raised will go toward supporting the athletic department at WVU Tech.

“We’re all working together,” said Wood. “We’re supporting the ski industry, we’re supporting local business, we’re supporting our student athletes and we’re supporting efforts at Tech (for students) to get an education.”

The upcoming event is on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The registration begins at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Resort at Glade Springs.

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is the presenting sponsor.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.