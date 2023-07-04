BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — What better way to be independent than by striking out alone and opening a business?

A brother and sister team from Danese in Fayette County proved one is never too young to chase the American dream.

Tim Berry Real Estate on Johnstown Road became a marketplace on the July 4, 2023, when two entrepreneurs, Weslee Kinder and Kinzee Kinder, set up shop in the parking lot.

Weslee is just thirteen and owns Weslee’s Produce where he offers farm fresh vegetables from a stand he designed and built, with help from his dad.

“My mom said, you know, that I been on the game too long and that I need to do something productive,” Weslee said as he explained how the idea of starting his business formed. “So, I just started me a produce stand, and we went down and got some produce from the North Carolina, Virginia, border and we come back up here and set up at Danese, first, and then I started getting calls from different places, such as Tim Berry Real Estate.”

Berry said on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, that he believes in supporting young people and businesses.

“We just want to see them do well,” said Berry. “I want all my friends and the folks around Beckley, come on over and buy some produce. It’s fresh and get you some lemonade while you’re here.”

Kinzee, who is ten years old, offers hand-crafted drinks from her own lemonade stand.

“I just wanted to help the community out and sell fresh drinks,” Kinzee said. “We’ve got strawberry, peach, and blue raspberry and a Firecracker. It’s got strawberry and blue raspberry in it, and it looks like the Fourth of July, red, white, and blue.”

For those thinking of opening a business, the siblings offered advice.

“Do not go buy a bunch of stuff, at first, and then try to sell it all, instantly, because you’ll lose money,” Weslee advised. “You’ve got to take it easy. Just buy a couple things, and sell it, and get your profit up.”

Kinzee offered a simple business plan.

“You just gotta help people out,” she advised.