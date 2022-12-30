BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Tim Berry Real Estate in Beckley welcomed Kevin Rasmussen as an associate broker on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Rasmussen, a member of Beckley Board of REALTORS, has been an agent with Berry’s office for several years.

“For years, I have enjoyed helping people fulfill their dreams in real estate,” said Rasmussen. “And I hope to continue for years to come, as an associate broker at Tim Berry Real Estate.”

Berry, a former at-large Beckley Common Council representative and Beckley Police Department officer, hosted a party at his Johnstown Road office to celebrate Rasmussen’s licensing as an associate broker by the West Virginia Real Estate Commission.