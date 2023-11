Raleigh County, WV (WVNS) — Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday, November 3, 2023, which is also a great time to make sure the batteries in your households’ smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are good to go.

About 95% of U.S. households have working smoke detectors, but only 42% of households have a working carbon monoxide detector.

Making sure that your detectors are in good working order could be the difference between losing your house, or worse, losing your life.