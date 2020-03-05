Time to set your clocks ahead for Daylight Saving Time

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– It is that time of year again, longer days and shorter nights which means Spring time is not too far away.

Daylight Saving Time will begin on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2 a.m. The WV State Fire Marshall’s Office wants to remind everyone to turn their clocks ahead an hour and change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

According to the release, The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports 71-percent of smoke detectors fail because they had missing, disconnected, or dead batteries. The NFPA provided the following guidelines for smoke alarms:

Test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button

Make sure everyone in the home understands the sound of the smoke alarm and knows how to respond

Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old

Smoke alarms with non-replaceable (long-life) batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years if the alarm chirps, a warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away.

For smoke alarms with any other type of battery, replace batteries at least once a year. If the alarm chirps, replace only the battery.

Also, when you change your batteries it will be a good time to make a fire safety plan. Every family should have a emergency plan, to make sure every family member is prepared if an emergency occurs.

Anyone without working smoke alarms can contact the America Red Cross at (844) 216-8286 to schedule an appointment for a free installation.