BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The day after Thanksgiving is a holiday to many. It’s a day when shoppers of every style and preference come together to paint the bottom line black.

Lori Cook of Raleigh County said on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, that she prefers to do much of her shopping online.

“Sometimes during the holidays, it can get a little stressful and, maybe, not finding what you need around here, locally,” said Cook. “So, I like the fact it can be delivered right to your door, and you don’t have to, you know, deal with a lot of the stressfulness of the holidays.”

Consumer experts advise that, whether you shop online or stand on the line at your favorite store, there are tips to make Black Friday shopping more successful.

They advise that shoppers set and follow a budget, look for deals in advance and visit store websites to compare prices and availability of items.

A small business owner in Beckley urged shoppers not to forget Main Street this Black Friday.

“Small businesses and entrepreneurs offer unique selections in our stores that large companies and corporations don’t offer, on top of the personal touch,” said Clint Blunt, who owns Vinyl Tracks, a record shop and venue on Prince Street.

For shoppers who nix turkey day leftovers in favor of eating out, a server in Fayette County reminded folks to remember that Black Friday is one of the busiest workdays of the year for those in the retail and service industries.

“I understand the rush of Black Friday, that comes with it,” said Hunter Frizzell, a server at Cafe One Ten on Main Street in Oak Hill. ” I guess, it’d just be nice if people would remember that we’re people, too, and we’ve also got jobs to do so to please respect that, and we’ll do our best to serve with as much speed and courtesy as we can.”