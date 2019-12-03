Tips on how to deal with black ice when driving

Closings
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With winter temperatures getting below 32 degrees, black ice becomes a huge concern for drivers, especially since you can’t see it!

Sgt. Tim Bowers, with the West Virginia State Police, suggested going slow if you know there are icy conditions. If you start to slide on black ice, steer towards where you are sliding. Lastly, never use cruise control in icy conditions.

“You’re probably going to encounter it at some point because you can’t see it. And it doesn’t matter how much they treat the roads. If the temperature is 32 or below, you’re probably going to encounter it at some point,” said Bower.

If you are sliding on ice, don’t slam on your brakes, instead pump them.

