Tips on how to deal with flood waters

(WVNS)– Potential heavy rain is in the forecast, in southern West Virginia that could cause flooding. The National Weather Service wants to remind people that driving through flood waters is not only putting yourself at harm, but it can also put rescue teams in danger.

According to the National Weather Service, half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. The next highest percentage of flood deaths are from people who walk near flood water, and then get swept away. Many people might be eager to walk out and check to see how high the water levels are near a creek or a lake that might not be too far from them. 6 inches of fast moving water can knock down adult, and 12 inches of water can carry most cars away, and 2 feet of water can carry away an SUV or truck.

Another danger is standing or walking through flood water. We are never too sure what is swimming in the water, or if there are live wires. Some flood waters are so heavy they can make roads cave in. The National Weather Service also wants to remind people to not drive away road barricades that are in place. The best motto to follow to stay safe during flooding is TURN AROUND AND DON’T DRIVE. For additional information you can head over to the National Weather Service website.