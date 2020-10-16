Tips on how to properly layer your clothes for winter

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — According to the Centers for Disease Control, an average of 13,000 deaths every year are associated with exposure to the cold, but there are ways to fight the cold and keep your body warm.

Knowing how to properly layer your clothes in the winter months can save your life. Tom Wagner is the Executive Vice President of Winterplace Ski Resort. He shared some tips on how to properly layer.

“The base layer, you want to have a synthetic layer there, or as well call it, it’s a wicky material that helps to move water away from your skin quickly,” Wagner said. “It also dries faster. So, cotton is not what you want to wear next to your skin. You want to have a good synthetic, and you can find those at all of your local outdoor stores, even Walmart will have it.”

After the base layer, Wagner said you should add a mid layer, like a sweatshirt, for that extra warmth. Then, you add a shell. Wagner said that top layer should be waterproof and windproof.

“If you’ve got your layers on, your fingers are going to stay warmer, your ears will stay warmer,” Wagner said. “You put a hat on, believe it or not, if your toes are cold, and your toes will warm up because you’re not losing all that heat right off the top of your head. So, the better you dress, the more you can enjoy the outdoors.”

Wagner added you should get yourself a good pair of wool socks and gloves.