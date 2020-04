BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For those people who are wearing glasses and face masks at the same time during the COVID-19 pandemic, here are a few tips to keep them from fogging up:

Soap and water: Before wearing the face mask, wash your glasses with soapy water and shake off the excess. Then, let air dry before wearing them.

Shaving cream: Put a dab on your lenses, rub across your glasses with a dry towel and wipe down.

