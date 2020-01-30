Tips to preparing healthy snack options for the Big game

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Big Game is right around the corner, but have you thought about what kind of snacks you will be serving?

Besides the more traditional snacks, Nicole Coeburn, owner of The Blue Spoon café in Bluefield, said healthier snacks are also an option.

Snacks such as hummus and veggies can be a healthier alternative to chips and dip. Coeburn also said you can even make your favorite dip more healthy by serving it with pretzel chips or celery.

“If you’re having people over and you’re having a party and you’re in mixed company, it’s good to have a few healthier options for the people that are trying to eat healthy,” Coeburn said. “It’s great to still have your dips and chips and your wings and everything that’s traditional Super Bowl food.”

Coeburn says it is also easy to make Keto versions of your favorite snacks and desserts. Making snacks that are Keto friendly reduces the amount of sugar and calories.