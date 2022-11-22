Should you be worried about catching bird flu from your Thanksgiving turkey? (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–As you start preparing your foods for Turkey Day, one local fire department wants to remind you to keep an eye on the stove.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for home fires. Captain Robbie Stevenson with the Bluefield Fire Department shares a few tips that will help you stay safe in the kitchen.

“Just be mindful not to walk away from the stove and leave the eye on, leave food cooking. Don’t forget. Forgetfulness is a big case of kitchen fires during the holidays,” Captain Stevenson said.

Stevenson added to also keep away curious children and pets from the area to avoid burns and injuries.