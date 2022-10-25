PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Everyone’s getting their costumes and candy ready for Halloween, so what can you do to make sure your kids stay safe while trick or treating?

There are lots of tricks available to parents who send off their little monsters to trick or treat. To stay safe while the sun lowers, buy reflective tape or stickers to place on parts of your child’s costume so they can be seen at night.

Corporal Logan Addair with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department shares more tips to keep your child safe.

“Being aware of your surroundings. Staying in well-lit areas well-lit streets, and utilizing sidewalks to avoid oncoming vehicles. Don’t go into anyone’s home or vehicle for candy,” Addair said.

Another tip is if your child has a smartphone, use a location app to find out where they are at all times.

You should also teach them about stranger danger.