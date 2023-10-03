RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Are you looking for somewhere fun to take your toddler? Well, look no further because starting Tuesday, October 10th, 2023 The Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia is hosting ‘Toddler Tuesdays’.

‘Toddler Tuesdays’ is an event where kids up to the age of four can enjoy making art.

Activities include painting and drawing. It’s an environment that promotes fun learning.

“There’s a lot of art classes for older kids. They are exposed to art in school, and toddlers just don’t get that exposure and so it’s something that we are bringing back,” said Leslie Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation for Beckley.

Parents can register their child online at beckley.org.