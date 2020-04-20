Too much screen time could be a problem for children out of school

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People are working from home, schools are out. During this COVID-19 pandemic, the new normal is really not normal at all, and your kids may be focusing on their iPhones or tablets a little too much.

Dr. John Fernald with Rainbow Pediatrics says it is OK to let your kids have a little screen time, but it is important to be careful.

“What we don’t want is for the screen time to interfere with other activities. Making sure they get adequate sleep. Things or activities to keep them active and have a physical activity and that the screen time is not detrimental towards behavior or towards the education,” Fernald said.

It is expected that kids will watch a little more TV while stuck at home, but it is important they get outside or get active, too.

Kids can also have access to dangerous things through their phones or tablets.

“I think it depends on the quality of the screen time. Parents should be aware of what the kids are watching and co-watch it with the kids if all possible,” Fernald said.

April Chapman is a mother of four boys in high school. She admits it is hard to tell them not to connect with their friends over the phone or watch their favorite shows. So instead, she tries to lead by example.

“It is a lot harder to come in and say hey, get off your screens, get off and do that. That’s why we try to mainly set good examples,” Chapman said.

But she does keep them active, and even working on neighbor’s yards to hopefully keep them away from their screens.

“I looked at them and said any opportunity you have to work, to go out into people’s yards and rake leaves, anything that you can do to just do something outside and earn some money, absolutely we are going to take that opportunity,” Chapman explained.