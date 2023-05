UPDATE 5/16/2023 6:15 P.M.| MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–The National Weather Service has allowed for the Tornado Warning to expire.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for McDowell County through 6:15 P.M.

All those in the area are urged to seek shelter immediately.

