GHENT, WV (WVNS)– With festivals and fairs returning to Southern West Virginia, tourism in the Mountain State is expected to rise.

The pandemic put a damper on events happening around the area during parts of 2020 and 2021, but according to Lisa Strader Director with Visit West Virginia, said compared to surrounding states, West Virginia did not see a major decline in tourism.

She said it was mainly because of outdoor activities.

“In 2021 our rafting numbers came up, our skiing numbers came up, the national park visitations was up, the Hatfield-McCoy trail permits were up and our hotel occupancy returned to pre-pandemic levels,” Strader said.

Strader said one area they hope to improve is bringing more tourists and residents to the New River Gorge National Park.