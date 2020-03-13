Tourism may take hit with the spread of COVID-19, rafting industry not worried

LANSING, WV (WVNS) — One of the most notable activities in the Mountain State is white water rafting. Thrill seekers travel from far and wide to take advantage of the rushing rapids the state provides.

But with the spread of coronavirus, what will happen to tourism in West Virginia.

CEO of Adventures on the Gorge, Roger Wilson, said he is not worried about the virus affecting the business.

“All of our rafting equipment, we always wash down in a nice bleach mixture after each trip,” Wilson said. “Our ziplines, we use disposable gloves within our leather gloves. We try to UV our straps and harnesses overnight.”

In fact, Wilson said the outdoors can be therapeutic, not just from illness, but also for the mind and body.

“One thing I really hope is that people want to be outdoors,” Wilson said. “They want to leave the cities and civilization and come here to West Virginia where it’s beautiful and friendly and a lot of fresh air. Just lay back and have a great summer.”

Wilson said to use good sense when it comes to deciding if you should partake in activities. If you feel sick or may have a breathing ailment, you should stay home, but he said those are things that have to be a personal choice.

“We never know, but we always like to never take council in our fears,” Wilson said.

