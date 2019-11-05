Tower maintenance to cause brief outage for viewers using antennas

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There will be a brief outage for WVNS 59News viewers who receive our signal over the air. That means those who watch using an antenna.

The outage will last for a couple hours starting around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The interruption is to allow crews work on our tower.

The work is expected to last up to two hours. As always, weather or other complications could change the schedule.

This outage does not affect viewers who receive WVNS through cable, internet, DISH, AT&T (formerly DIRECTV) and satellite.