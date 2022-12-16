ANSTEAD, WV (WVNS)– One local town hall was presented with a check on December 16, 2022, to make the building more wheelchair accessible.

Ansted Town Hall recently remodeled the second-floor offices that were vacant for the last 30 years. In the process, officials built a new staircase but realized the need for a stair lift for easy wheelchair access.

Ansted Mayor Steve Pridemore said the check will allow for the project to come to near completion.

“Representative Tom Fast was good enough to contact his people and we got a check today for $8600 toward the installation of the chairlift,” said Pridemore.

Mayor Pridemore added he hopes the project will be completed in the spring of 2023.