Town of Bluefield, VA hosts veterans event

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– The Town of Bluefield hosted a Veteran’s Day event on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

On Thursday, the Town of Bluefield, Virginia honored veterans by holding a speaking event. Officials and community members came out to city hall to celebrate those who’ve served this Veterans Day.

Speakers at the event included the city manager and US army veteran of Bluefield, West Virginia, Cecil Marson, and Retired US Navy Chief Lonnie Johnson.

Organizers said this event was planned and executed in 48 hours. Councilmember and veteran Rick Holman said he’s glad the event could happen this year.

“We weren’t able to have an event due to COVID last year and all the restrictions that were in place. However, we are overjoyed to be able to have this today and to be able to honor the nation’s veterans,” Holman said.

Johnson told 59 News about one special moment he remembered while in service.

“I was on the USS Randolph CVS 15 when we picked up Colonel John Glenn, first astronaut to orbit the earth and the name of the mission was Friendship 7.” Lonnie Johnson, Veteran

Many of the speakers emphasized the importance of reaching out to the younger generation. Mayor of Bluefield, Donnie Linkous, said it’s up to them to respect current and past veterans.

“We want to tell all these young people to start showing some pride for their country and honor these veterans,” Linkous said.

Linkous hopes they can plan a bigger event next year.