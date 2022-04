PAX, WV (WVNS) — One Fayette County town put together its own community clean-up event.

Community dumpsters are available Thursday, April 28, and Friday, April 29, 2022, at the town hall in Pax to remove unused items from your home. Tires can be placed next to the dumpsters.

Volunteers are also needed to pick up trash along the road and community areas on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Anyone interested in helping can meet at the Corner Gas and Grill at 9:00 a.m that day.