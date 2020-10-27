Town of Sophia to acknowledge Halloween with Trunk-or-Treat

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — Halloween will have a different look this year in the Raleigh County town of Sophia.

To ensure kids will not be missing out on getting their sugary sweets, the Town of Sophia, the Sophia Spirit Committee, and other local businesses will be holding a Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the main parking lot in Sophia. Attendees are urged to keep their distance when necessary and wear their masks.

Town administrators also decided they will not acknowledge trick-or-treating on Sautrday, but they encouraged homeowners wanting to participate to keep their porch lights on.