Town of Tazewell hosts Veteran’s Day Parade

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Cars lined up outside of Tazewell High School on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, to hold the annual Veterans Day parade. Community members and EMT workers all joined the parade as they drove through the town.

The parade ended with a ceremony. During the ceremony, planes flew above to honor all of the veterans. Tazewell Mayor Michael Hoops said this parade brings him much joy with the amount of people who come out and support.

“I could couldn’t be more proud. It continues to be such a large event and I get so excited this is my favorite event that we have in town and we have a few. But it just makes my heart swell with proud when I see all of this happening,” Hoops stated.



The parade began at two in the afternoon. Mayor Hoops said the community will host other events on Veterans Day.