THURMOND, WV (WVNS) — The public meeting held at the Bank of Glen Jean on Thursday was just the start of the town of Thurmond’s efforts to preserve their history.

Over a dozen structures in and around the town are listed for possible demolition, but the town and the people who came out to support them have other ways to preserve the legacy of this small West Virginia town.

Missy McCune, a council member for the town, said the turnout was unexpected. “In general, I think the meeting was a hit. There were more people than I thought would show up, which means that there are people that care about the history and preservation of the New River Gorge.”

Many suggestions to save the structures were brought up during the meeting, including primitivizing them. This would save the structures and offer park visitors a way to experience the railway life that the town was once known for.

The next step will be the filing of an Environmental Assessment to find out if there will be any impact to the surrounding park environment one way or another.

McCune made a passionate argument for way these buildings deserve to be preserved. “You can’t tell history if it’s not there. So, taking down the structures and putting up a kiosk is not the way to tell history.”

The public can still reach out and make suggestions to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve until midnight Mountain Time on January 15th.