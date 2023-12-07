BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Toys for Tots brings toys to millions of deserving children across North America.

In Beckley, Toys for Tots volunteers were busy organizing toys on Thursday, December 7, 2023, to hand out to kids across southern West Virginia.

They said they still need toys, and the public can help by donating a new toy at the Raleigh County Toys for Tots headquarters at Lewis Nissan on Appalachian Drive.

“Anything is greatly, greatly appreciated. But what we need right now is really like Nerf guns, Barbie stuff,” said Lora Stevens, Event Coordinator for Toys for Tots in Raleigh County. “People just aren’t donating Barbies.”

The 59News crew will be collecting toys at Walmart in Beckley, Fayetteville and Lewisburg on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Stevens said Toys for Tots volunteers will be at the Summersville Walmart on Friday, too.