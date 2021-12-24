Toys for Tots overcomes pandemic challenges

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Toys for Tots is an opportunity to bring Christmas to children in need, but the pandemic creating some challenges to the community effort.

Volunteers work for months to group toy donations and send them out to families in need in six counties across the region. This year, the operation was met with more challenges than usual. Regional Coordinator Jay Quesenberry said a combination of shipping delays and a greater need from families meant they had to work extra hard to bring Christmas to kids in need.

“COVID has done some of the toy funds in, some of the bigger ones, so we are having to make up that slack,” Quesenberry said. “There is lots of folks that are not able to do it, some of the volunteers, too, are not able to participate like they have in the past, so we are trying to pick up the slack and not leave anybody out.”

The Beckley operation for Toys for Tots helps families in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster, Mingo and Wyoming counties. Quesenberry said providing Christmas for children in need means more than just donating a toy.

“These toys are a symbol of hope, encouragement and love to show these children that somebody truly cares and so we do not want to disappoint a child,” Quesenberry said.

The toy drive returned this year with a drive through pick up system. Quesenberry said the community came out in full force to support a good cause and make Christmas happen for children in need, no matter the circumstance.

“A lot of families are on the edge with inflation and prices increase, some of these families are just not able to afford toys,” Quesenberry said. “We also include the working poor. Some of these people that work hard, that have jobs, that are just not making enough money to provide for their families, they might have a big family or excessive expenses, we want to provide for them too.”