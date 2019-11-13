Closings
There are currently 18 active closings. Click for more details.

Toys For Tots receives generous donation in Greenbrier County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — With the season of giving coming up soon, a local foundation gave a gift that will keep on giving this holiday season.

On Tuesday, November 12, 2019 the Darrell Cales Trust presented Greenbrier County Toys For Tots with a $5,000 donation, which will go towards buying Christmas gifts for children who won’t receive much for the holiday.

Organizers are currently accepting donations for Toys For Tots. If you would like to make one, or fill out the application for your children to receive toys, visit the Toys For Tots website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Warm a Heart Give a bed offering help to less fortunate in cold conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warm a Heart Give a bed offering help to less fortunate in cold conditions"

Lewis House hosts annual Christmas Bazaar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lewis House hosts annual Christmas Bazaar"

Community responds to first measurable snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community responds to first measurable snow"

Time to apply for annual Toys For Tots program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Time to apply for annual Toys For Tots program"

Don't delay getting vaccines before holiday travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Don't delay getting vaccines before holiday travel"

Two people wanted in connection to thefts at local hunting camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two people wanted in connection to thefts at local hunting camp"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News