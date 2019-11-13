Toys For Tots receives generous donation in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — With the season of giving coming up soon, a local foundation gave a gift that will keep on giving this holiday season.

On Tuesday, November 12, 2019 the Darrell Cales Trust presented Greenbrier County Toys For Tots with a $5,000 donation, which will go towards buying Christmas gifts for children who won’t receive much for the holiday.

Organizers are currently accepting donations for Toys For Tots. If you would like to make one, or fill out the application for your children to receive toys, visit the Toys For Tots website.