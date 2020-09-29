Toys For Tots taking applications ahead of holiday season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Many charities, including Toys for Tots, are struggling to raise money during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the holiday season coming up quick, volunteers with Toys for Tots are already starting to plan their fundraisers.

JP Stevens, the coordinator for the project in Greenbrier County, told 59News they are accepting applications for families.

“I have a feeling it’s going to be pretty tough this year due to that,” Stevens said. “But I’m kind of 90 percent ahead of the ballgame this year because I started out early.”

You can sign up for Toys for Tots here.