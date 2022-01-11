UPDATE: Both lanes of I-64 open after overturned tractor-trailer I-64 in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Both westbound lanes of I-64 at mile marker 124 are back open after a tractor trailer overturned.

According to dispatch, no injuries occurred during the accident.

Beaver Volunteer Fire Department Stations 1 and 2, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, and Jan-Care Ambulance are on the scene. No injuries were reported.

The accident is still under investigation.

Stick with 59News while we provide updates on the accident.

