UPDATE: Both lanes of I-64 open after overturned tractor-trailer I-64 in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Both westbound lanes of I-64 at mile marker 124 are back open after a tractor trailer overturned.

According to dispatch, no injuries occurred during the accident.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A tractor-trailer accident on I-64 caused both westbound lanes of a bridge to shut down in Beckley.

According to the Raleigh County Dispatch, a tractor-trailer turned on its side around 11:53 am on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. It happened on a bridge near mile marker 124, just before Brookshire. The bridge is currently closed.

Beaver Volunteer Fire Department Stations 1 and 2, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, and Jan-Care Ambulance are on the scene. No injuries were reported.

The accident is still under investigation.

