Tractor trailer carrying ice cream overturns on I-64

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Crews from Raleigh County responded to an accident with injuries overnight on July 3, 2021.

Firefighters with the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department told 59News it happened on I-64 near mile marker 135. They said a refrigerated tractor trailer carrying ice cream was on the way to deliver ice cream to a retailer. Officials said it was a husband and wife driving.

Photo: Beaver Volunteer Fire Department

The Beaver VFD responded to the scene, along with assistance from the Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, Jan-Care EMS, Ghent EMS, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, WV Courtesy Patrol, Evergreen Environmental Services and Glen’s Towing.

The nature of injuries is unknown at this time.