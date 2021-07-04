Tractor trailer carrying ice cream overturns on I-64

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: Beaver Volunteer Fire Department

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Crews from Raleigh County responded to an accident with injuries overnight on July 3, 2021. 

Firefighters with the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department told 59News it happened on I-64 near mile marker 135. They said a refrigerated tractor trailer carrying ice cream was on the way to deliver ice cream to a retailer. Officials said it was a husband and wife driving.  

Photo: Beaver Volunteer Fire Department

The Beaver VFD responded to the scene, along with assistance from the Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, Jan-Care EMS, Ghent EMS, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, WV Courtesy Patrol, Evergreen Environmental Services and Glen’s Towing.

The nature of injuries is unknown at this time. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News