PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A tractor-trailer overturned on I-77 South on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

According to dispatch, the accident happened at 10:49 am between mile markers five and nine. The truck was reportedly carrying tomato based products when it ran into the median.

West Virginia State Police, WV Department of Highways, and the East River Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene of the accident.

The driver of the truck walked away without injury.