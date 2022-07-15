NETTIE, WV (WVNS) — One person is dead following a traffic accident. It happened on Rt. 20 near the intersection of Cheer Lane on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

According to Captain R.A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police, Anothony O’Brien, 42 of Leivasy, was driving a pickup truck and crossed into the opposite lane. Maddy said O’Brien hit a logging truck head-on.

O’Brien was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger in the truck was taken to Charleston General Hospital. She was last reported as serious but recovering.

The investigation is ongoing.