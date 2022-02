10:00 a.m. update 2/5/2022: All lanes are reopened at this time.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Route 219 Northbound is closed.

According to dispatchers, all northbound lanes from the horseshoe bend area to the top of Ronceverte Hill are closed at this time.

No other details were provided.

