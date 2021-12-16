Traffic rerouted on Ritter Drive due to accident

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Traffic is being rerouted near the Cornerstone IGA in Daniels on Route 19 due to a car accident.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, one vehicle flipped in the 2100 block of Ritter Drive. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Officer, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance are on scene.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

Traffic is being rerouted around the accident. Those traveling northbound are being rerouted up Grandview Road, while those heading south on Route 19 may remain on Ritter Dr.