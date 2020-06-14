Traffic stop in Fayette County lands two in jail on drug charges

HICO, WV (WVNS)– Two people are in behind bars on drug charges after a traffic stop in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, a deputy pulled a car over on Route 60 in the Hico area Saturday night. After searching the car the deputy found multiple individually packaged bags of methamphetamines, marijuana, and a wax substance that is being sent off for identification along with money.

32-year old Matthew Boone and 37-year-old Tara Keener were both arrested and charged with felony offenses of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. They are both awaiting court proceedings.