Traffic stop in Fayette County leads to drug arrest

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop.

On Sept. 21, 2020, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a car on U.S. Route 19 in the Hilltop area for a traffic violation. The deputy asked permission to search the car. The deputy then found a quantity of heroin, methamphetamine, scales, and cash concealed on the driver’s side of the car.

Todd Boucino was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics. Boucino also has an outstanding bench warrant from of the Fayette County Circuit Court.

