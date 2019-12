FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A Webster County woman, Stephanie S. May, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 30, after a traffic stop turned up large quantities of methamphetamine.

May, 36, was pulled over for a routine traffic stop on Route 19 by a Fayette County Deputy. May was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Narcotics. She was transported to Southern Regional Jail and awaits arraignment.