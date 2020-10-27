Traffic stop in Fayette leaves to drug arrest

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– Two people are behind bars after a traffic stop in Fayette leads to a drug arrest.

On Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 a Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle in the Glen Jean area for a traffic violation. Investigators said the deputy noticed the passenger was trying to hide something. The deputy began to search the car and found a firearm, methamphetamines, heroin and marijuana.

Crystal Costley, and Charles R. Hunt was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Hunt was also charged with Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms.

They are both waiting for court proceedings.