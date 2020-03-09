Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A traffic stop lead to a drug arrest in Princeton on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

It happened when Patrolman J.E. Carroll pulled over a car in the area of Cook Street in Princeton. When Carroll approached the car the driver, Aubrey Gore ran on foot. Gore was placed under arrest after a brief chase.

Several drugs including Methamphetamine, Crack Cocaine and Powder Cocaine along with $1,728.00 were recovered.

Gore was placed under arrest and charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, improper registration, and driving revoked for DUI.