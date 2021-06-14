Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — An Ansted man was arrested on drug charges on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said a Deputy pulled over Kerr David “KD” Cole, 50, on US19 in Fayetteville early Sunday morning for a minor violation. The traffic stop led to a search, and deputies reportedly found marijuana, methamphetamines, cocaine and fentanyl.

Cole is charged with 3 counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Possession of Narcotics. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.

