Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A traffic stop leads to a drug arrest in Fayette County.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, police got an alert for erratic driving on Route 61 in Oak Hill Sunday, November 10, 2019. Officers with the Oak Hill Police Department stopped the car and brought in a K-9.

Drugs and drug related materials found during traffic stop.

A search of the car found marijuana, heroin, methamphetamines, xanax, along with drug related materials. Deputies determined the driver, William Farmer, of Daniels, was impaired at the time of the stop.

Farmer was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI, and several other traffic offenses. He is now in the Southern Regional Jail on a $35,000 bond.