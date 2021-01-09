Traffic stop leads to drug charges in McDowell County

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — One man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in McDowell County.

Curtis Gayle Wistlehunt was charged with Possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, 2 counts of possession with intent to deliver a schedule III controlled substance and conspiracy.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Welch on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 which led to the arrest. Wistlehunt was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $80,000 was set. He will be transported to the Southwestern Regional Jail.