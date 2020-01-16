Traffic stop leads to narcotics discovery in Fayette County

KINCAID, WV (WVNS) — A traffic stop in Fayette County lead to an arrest of two people.

Fayette County Deputies pulled over a vehicle in the Kincaid area on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Inside the vehicle, they reportedly found drugs, which were believed to be narcotics.

James Perry, 30, of Scarbro, and Kelly Morton, 22, of Fayetteville, were arrested on five felony counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics Schedule IV, two counts of Schedule V, and one count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. They are currently out on bond.