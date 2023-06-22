BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Trails Edge Cycles welcomed the public to the grand opening of the shop at 1302 Eisenhower Drive on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

The new store is the dream of Jeff Webb, who waited until the pandemic was over to open the business.

He now sells Trek, Scott and Cannondale bikes.

Webb encouraged cyclists to stop by his job. He said those who want to buy a bike for the first time are welcome to come in and chat with him about their recreational goals.

“When you get out, and you start feeling that freedom, and that excitement, and that fun, you start to realize it’s something you’re really into. That’s what I want to be able to provide,” he said. “So, I want them to come in. We’ll talk about what they’re looking to do, what their personal goals are, and we’ll get them started on their journey.”

Webb served free tacos from El Mariachi to guests at the Thursday grand opening.

He said he plans to add e-bikes and rental bikes soon, filling a need for the area.

Trails Edge Cycles also offers bike mechanic services, along with bike parts and accessories.